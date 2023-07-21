Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $504.31 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $469.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.17.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

