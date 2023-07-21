Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,589,000 after buying an additional 2,143,402 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 303,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FBND opened at $45.47 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

