Advisory Alpha LLC Has $805,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

IYW opened at $110.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.