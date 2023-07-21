Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $448.77 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.87 and a 200 day moving average of $384.17.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

