Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $82.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

