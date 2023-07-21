Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $3.19 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.31.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.