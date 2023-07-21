Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $3.19 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

