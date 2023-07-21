Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Agora Stock Performance
API stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 393,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,900. The firm has a market cap of $324.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. Agora has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.57.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $36.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 69.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agora will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Agora
Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.
