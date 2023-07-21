Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Agora Stock Performance

API stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 393,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,900. The firm has a market cap of $324.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. Agora has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $36.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 69.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agora will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

About Agora

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Agora by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 361,898 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Agora by 49.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 665,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 218,969 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at $1,457,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Agora by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 314,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at $2,827,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

Further Reading

