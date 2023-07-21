AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) CEO Sells $28,000.00 in Stock

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) CEO Ingo Wilhelm Mueller sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,300.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ingo Wilhelm Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Ingo Wilhelm Mueller sold 250,000 shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,739,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ( NASDAQ:AGRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

