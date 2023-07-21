AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $32.46. 15,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 25,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

AI Powered Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $120.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Get AI Powered Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AI Powered Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About AI Powered Equity ETF

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AI Powered Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Powered Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.