Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Up 11.3% in June

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.26. 1,016,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $234.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 235.17%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Akebia Therapeutics

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKBA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $68,016.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 530,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $68,016.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 530,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 63,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $77,086.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 524,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,699.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,231 shares of company stock valued at $261,587. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.5% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.