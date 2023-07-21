Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Aker BP ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aker BP ASA Trading Down 1.0 %

AKRBF stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

