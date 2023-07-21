Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share.

Alcoa Trading Down 6.2 %

AA opened at $32.67 on Friday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Alcoa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

