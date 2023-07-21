Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $34.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Down 6.2 %

Alcoa stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986,019 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 46.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 725,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 231,078 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Alcoa by 22.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alcoa by 11.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.