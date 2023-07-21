Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Update

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Allbirds by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Allbirds by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD remained flat at $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,526. The company has a market capitalization of $249.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.64. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

