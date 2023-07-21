AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 343,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,979. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

