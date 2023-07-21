AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AWF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 343,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,979. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.