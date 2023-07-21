AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 343,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,979. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

