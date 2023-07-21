AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,587 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 396.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

CSX stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,436,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,872,771. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

