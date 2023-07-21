AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

PFE stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 8,202,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,145,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

