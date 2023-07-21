AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 48,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.75.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $4.61 on Friday, reaching $232.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,642. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

