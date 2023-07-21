Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Update

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $448,729.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,694 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $448,729.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,929,270 shares of company stock worth $28,881,925. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphatec Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,047. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. Analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.