Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Update

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $448,729.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,694 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $448,729.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,929,270 shares of company stock worth $28,881,925. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alphatec Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,047. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.27.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. Analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alphatec
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.