AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Short Interest Update

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATMC remained flat at $10.43 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,649. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlphaTime Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,958,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,854,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,854,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

