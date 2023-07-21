Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Gap Down to $17.39

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.39, but opened at $16.34. Alta Equipment Group shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 375,910 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $502.87 million, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

See Also

