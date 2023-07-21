AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,707,400 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 4,230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,059.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

