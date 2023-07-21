Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $57.24 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

