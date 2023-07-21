American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85 to $0.95 EPS.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.57.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,800,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,039,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

