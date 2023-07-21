American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

American National Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American National Bankshares to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $340.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.93. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 28.71%. Research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 45.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

