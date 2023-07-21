American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 2.2 %

AMS stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.71. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

