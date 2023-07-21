American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.43.

American Tower Stock Down 2.4 %

AMT stock opened at $184.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.