America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $117.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $751.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.45. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $127.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16.

Insider Activity at America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,707,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,707,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at $78,330,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,425,000 after acquiring an additional 143,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65,497 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 776.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,591 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

