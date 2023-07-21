AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Update

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after buying an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after purchasing an additional 499,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after buying an additional 159,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.36. The stock had a trading volume of 78,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $194.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.