Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $210.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.