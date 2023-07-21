Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $234.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

