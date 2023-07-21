Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Short Interest Up 10.0% in June

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,540,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 19,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $67,571.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 962,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,759,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,716,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $67,571.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 962,361 shares in the company, valued at $10,759,195.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $979,572 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

