AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys 70 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,024,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,344 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,780,655,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,105,677,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.86.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $540.16. The stock had a trading volume of 231,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,832. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

