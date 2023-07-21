AMJ Financial Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,265 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS remained flat at $49.37 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.