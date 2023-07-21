AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 284,242 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. Regions Financial makes up 3.4% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after buying an additional 1,939,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,608,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,012,000 after buying an additional 184,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,764,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,752,000 after buying an additional 185,148 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Regions Financial by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
Regions Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,308,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Regions Financial
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
- Is Samsara Poised To Reach New All-Time Highs?
- Did CSX Corporation’s Rebound Just Go Off The Rails?
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.