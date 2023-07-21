AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 284,242 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. Regions Financial makes up 3.4% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after buying an additional 1,939,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,608,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,012,000 after buying an additional 184,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,764,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,752,000 after buying an additional 185,148 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Regions Financial by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,308,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

