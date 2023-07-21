Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.