Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Down 9.8% in June

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Amplify Energy

In related news, CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $182,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 5,797.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $267.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.34.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 186.60% and a net margin of 103.74%. The business had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

