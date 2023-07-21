Analysts Offer Predictions for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

