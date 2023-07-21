Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Eagle Materials (EXP)

Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/14/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00.

7/13/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2023 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

5/26/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $190.00.

5/22/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $181.00.

5/22/2023 – Eagle Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $175.00.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average of $153.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Get Eagle Materials Inc alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.