Analysts Set Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Price Target at $21.60

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TSE stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $617.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Analysts predict that Trinseo will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

About Trinseo

(Get Free Report

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.