Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for WW International (WW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WW International (NASDAQ: WW) in the last few weeks:

7/19/2023 – WW International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2023 – WW International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2023 – WW International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2023 – WW International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2023 – WW International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2023 – WW International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2023 – WW International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2023 – WW International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/14/2023 – WW International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/13/2023 – WW International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2023 – WW International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/26/2023 – WW International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

WW International Stock Performance

WW stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 3,425,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,309. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $648.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Get WW International Inc alerts:

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in WW International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.