Analyzing China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) & HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 3.75, suggesting that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $67.88 billion 1.60 $20.51 billion $3.92 5.48 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $106.32 million 4.32 -$236.42 million ($2.78) -1.96

This table compares China Merchants Bank and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Merchants Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 30.19% 15.25% 1.39% HIVE Blockchain Technologies -216.34% -74.17% -58.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Merchants Bank and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.44%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

About China Merchants Bank

(Get Free Report)

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.