ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 11,500 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $604,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,232,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,786,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,969 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $307,284.12.

On Monday, July 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,831 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $501,970.86.

On Friday, July 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $693,630.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANIP stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 82,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,269. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $937.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

