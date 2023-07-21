Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.24 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $252.93 million and approximately $13.24 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021628 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014130 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,882.00 or 0.99999739 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02500353 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $15,299,827.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars.

