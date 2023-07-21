Ankr Market Capitalization Achieves $252.95 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $252.95 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02500353 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $15,299,827.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

