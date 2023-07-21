Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIRC. 92 Resources reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $53,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,084 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $44,896,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,838,000 after purchasing an additional 850,026 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.