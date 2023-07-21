API3 Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.82 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. API3 has a total market capitalization of $67.94 million and $3.82 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00003662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 125,324,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

