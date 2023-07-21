Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a current ratio of 42.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,537,625,000,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.