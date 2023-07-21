Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Raised to $63.00 at KeyCorp

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APPN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $57.47.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 92.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,817,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,098,000 after purchasing an additional 489,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Appian by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 151,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after acquiring an additional 138,431 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

