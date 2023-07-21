Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 107.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 568,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,805,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 6,718 shares of company stock worth $102,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 119.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 132,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 33.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 348,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

